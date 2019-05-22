Political Leader of the Tobago Organization of the People, Ashworth Jack, says the coming together of three political parties on the sister isle at this time is needed.

He explains that the aim is to eventually set up one political organization.

Speaking with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Jack noted that discussions among the executive of the Tobago Forwards, the TOP and the Platform for Truth started in September last year.

Mr Jack said he is not concerned about whether or not the new concept will gain enough momentum going into the two upcoming elections.