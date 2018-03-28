Tobago Political Leader Calls for Rohan Sinanan to be FIRED.

Political Leader of the Tobago Forwards, former Justice Minister Christlyn Moore is calling for Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, to be fired.

Speaking this morning on CNC3, Ms. Moore said the Minister’s comment that the entire incident was unfortunate, is an understatement.

Ms. Moore added that while she understands how difficult the job of a Minister is, it is inexcusable for a Minister to have so many mishaps on one issue.

Describing Minister Sinanan as useless, Ms. Moore is calling on the Prime Minister to fire him.

