Chairperson of the group of residents in Tobago who are unhappy with how the airport expansion project for the sister isle is going, Rhoda Hackett, says NIDCO has not held consultation with the residents of Canaan\Bon Accord but residents have received Section three notices.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Thursday afternoon, Ms Hackett said on April 5th person were called to a meeting but many were unable to attend.

However, she noted that they were informed that within six months complete evacuation is to take place for the airport terminal construction.

Ms. Hackett said there are several important questions residents have relating to the project that have not yet been answered by the relevant authorities.

She made it clear that the residents are in support of the airport expansion project but urged that consideration be given to concern raised over the area being cited.