Tobago Tired Of Broken Promises, Says Former Head Of The Tobago Chamber.

Former Head of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Demi John Cruikshank says that the people of Tobago are waiting to hear what the Government has to say in the 2019 budget presentation.

He says that the people of Tobago are tired of all the broken promises from the ruling Administration.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm on Monday, he maintained that the time for talk is long gone.

Mr Cruikshank stated that sea bridge issues have destroyed the economy of the sister isle, and there is now an urgent need for action to turn the economy around.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

