Vice President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Authority Carloyn Birchwood James said that the Prime Minister has not dealt with the real issues as it pertains to problems that are presently affecting Tobago.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning she acknowledged that attention to improving the airport in Tobago will ultimately help to improve tourism on the island.

However she stated that the Prime Minister has said nothing that has inspires confidence that issues presently facing Tobagonians will be dealt with.

She said that while he spoke about ultimately treating with the issue of the ferry, it simply is not enough.