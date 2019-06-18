Former member of the Tobago House of Assembly, George Stanley Beard, says the agriculture sector in the sister isle is in need of urgent revamping.

He made the comment on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Beard claimed that Tobago requires a serious injection of stimulus in economic activity, adding that its dependence on Trinidad continues to pose a challenge in certain areas.

He then offered a solution that he hopes will be considered and implemented by the authorities.