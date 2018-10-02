Tobago’s Tourism Industry To Be Revamped, Says The Finance Minister.

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, says efforts will be stepped to revamp the tourism industry in Tobago.

He says one of the major moves that will be taken is the Sandals Resort project.

The revelation was made during the presentation of the 2018\2019 national budget in the House of Representatives Monday, October 1st.

Minister Imbert said the Magdalena Grand Hotel will also be operated under a revamped model.

Commenting on sea transportation between Port of Spain and Scarborough Minister Imbert said orders have been sent out for two new fast ferry vessels.

