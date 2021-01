A man was gunned down in D’Abadie last night.

The deceased is 30-year-old Jerome Phillip of Paria Main Road Toco.

Mr Phillip was said to have been standing at the roadway at Mahabir Lane, D’Abadie around 6:30pm, when a man dressed in a black hoodie approached him.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire on Phillip before running off.

Phillip was shot several times about the body and died at the scene.