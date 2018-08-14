Toddler Drowns at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas.

Police investigators are today looking into the death of a toddler who drowned while at the beach with her mother.

Reports indicate that a 19-year-old woman was up to late yesterday assisting homicide detectives as they continued investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

At 4pm the woman, of Quarry Road, San Juan, was at Williams’ Bay, Chaguaramas, with her two-year-old daughter Isiahilia Sterling and her younger sibling, when the little girl drowned.

The Coast Guard and ambulance service were contacted.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the child however they were unsuccessful.

The little girl was taken to the St James Medical Complex, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators are said to be continuing to compile witness statements from those present during Sterling’s drowning and would approach the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), later this week, for advice.

