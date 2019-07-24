A toddler is today nursing injuries at hospital after falling from the fourth floor of an HDC building in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

According to media reports, the Housing Development Corporation said the boy fell on Tuesday morning from the fire escape of his parent’s apartment located at Irving Lane. Relatives subsequently rushed him to the hospital.

The report said officers from the Social and Community Services Department of the HDC have been assigned to provide psycho-social support to the family.

There has been no update on the child’s current condition.