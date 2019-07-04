Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says the track record of the Witness Protection Programme is impressive.

He made the comment during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon. The programme focused on the safety and reliability of this country’s witness programme protection.

Commissioner Griffith made it clear that not all persons who are state witnesses are a part of the witness protection programme.

He explained that the decision to join the programme is a voluntary one.

Commissioner Griffith pointed out that persons who are in the programme are required to comply with its stipulations to avoid putting themselves at risk, as well as police officers.

Also on Wednesday’s program was Attorney at Law, Om Lalla.

He said lengthy court trials are contributing to the frustration expressed by some people involved in the witness protection programme.

Mr. Lalla noted that some individuals who have decided to leave the programme have been killed.

AMr Lalla said it’s vital that steps are taking significantly reduce the lengthy periods of time it takes for trials to be completed.