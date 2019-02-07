Police have cracked a major drug and prostitution ring in several parts of Trinidad following a joint exercise conducted overnight by several arms of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith coordinated the operation involving officers of the Western Division, Special Operations Response Team, Counter Trafficking Unit, Financial Intelligence Bureau and the Child Protection Unit.

In an interview with Police TV, Commissioner Griffith said nineteen South American female victims, between the ages of 15-19 years, were rescued, following the raids in Westmoorings, St. James, Ariapita Avenue, Diego Martin and Morne Coco Road.

He said several persons have since been detained.

Commissioner Griffith said officers have also seized a quantity of narcotics and sums of local and foreign currency. He did not disclose the amounts.

The women are currently being processed by both the Counter Trafficking and Child Protection Units and translators have been brought in to assist in communication between officials and the victims.