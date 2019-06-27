Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says there is concern regarding Intel received surrounding several Venezuelan nationals who have been connected to a number of homicides in T&T.

Commissioner Griffith, speaking at the TTPS weekly media briefing said that while not every foreign national entering the country will have a criminal background; he is closely watching the ties between local gangs and foreign nationals.

He stressed that no foreign national has a get out of jail free card.

Commissioner Griffith also said that in 2015 over 11,000 Venezuelan nationals entered Trinidad, and did not depart.

He said those persons entering, came through legitimate ports of entry, but did so illegally.