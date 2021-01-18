Advertisement

Top Cop Says TV6 Reported Erroneous Information As Imbert Threatens Litigation.

Jan 18, 2021 | 0 comments

Even as the Finance Minister, Colm Imbert has issued a statement indicating that he is prepared to bring litigation against media company, TV6, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is seeking to clarify information, contained in a news report by the media house, stating that at no time has he alluded to investigating any matter involving the finance minister. 

A media release, issued by the TTPS on Sunday, stated that the report in question erroneously indicates that the Commissioner said an investigation into large quantities of local and foreign currency found at the home of Mr. Imbert eight years ago, was nearing an end.

Commissioner Griffith says his comments, delivered in a recent media interview about $150,000, were in relation to a financial transaction involving Planning and Development Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis, which is being investigated by police.

He says at no time has he made comments alluding to any investigation involving Minister Imbert.

 

