Top Cop Warns Public Against Virtual Fete Gatherings.



Trinidad and Tobago remains in restrictive mode with only gatherings of 10 persons allowed, in public spaces. The country’s borders also remain closed to normal air travel with some said to be still awaiting exemption to return to the country from overseas territories.

On the weekend, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith warned Trinbagonians to be mindful of the restrictions that remain in place. In a statement the Top Cop said virtual carnival fetes cannot and should not be used as an avenue to have mass gatherings.

He noted the upsurge of virtual carnival fetes, highlighting that the events are being planned via either a contribution being given for persons to access the online portal for viewing at home, or access being granted via an open portal that anyone can log on to for viewing.

He said that while the TTPS understands the rationale behind hosting the events, he could not ignore the fact that the virtual experience would be abused by some, with the Regulations being breached. “This is where the TTPS would yet again intervene, not to be the Grim Reaper of Carnival, but merely to do our job to ensure that the Regulations are not breached and that persons act responsibly,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that these virtual Carnival events, if not controlled, would be cause enough for the virus to spread, noting that some, who are either irresponsible, or see an opportunity to make a profit, are planning to get onto the virtual carnival sites, set up large screens with powerful sound systems, even in their own back yards. He said these persons then plan on charging a cover, or encouraging Dutch parties to have others view the event, and be entertained at such venues. The Top Cop said this then turns the personal experience into a Carnival fete.

Already, there have been a few virtual carnival events advertised and executed, among them Fatima College’s virtual event, Soka in Moka, and Sekon Sunday- held at Queen’s Hall this past Sunday.