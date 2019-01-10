President General of the All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union, Nirvan Maharaj, says there is urgent need for improved legislation relating to the labour movement.

Speaking on the In Focus Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Mr Maharaj claimed that this is an aspect of national development that should be brought to the front burner.

He said, should the step be taken, it can go a long way in ensuring that this country’s industrial climate remains stable.

Also on the programme was the Member of Parliament for Couva South, Rudy Indarsingh, who indicated that the opposition stands ready to support better labour legislation should it be brought to the parliament for deliberation.

He added that there is need to improve the strained relationship that has existed between governments and the labour movement over the years.