President of the All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union, Nirvan Maharaj, says he is confident in his proposal that there be a labour movement formation to contest the next General Election, can make a positive impact.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview this afternoon, Mr. Maharaj contended that there is need for such a coalition from labour to give citizens another option other than the two major political parties.

Mr. Maharaj also responded to a suggestion that such a formation from labour might not be able to generate interest or momentum ahead of the 2020 poll.