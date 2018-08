President General of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, Ancel Roget, says on Sunday August 26th its members to plan visit the Prime Minister’s residence.

Mr Roget said the visit will be used to highlight issues affecting the nation at this time.

He made the announcement during a meeting outside of Petrotrin’s facility Monday evening.

The trade unionist said the OWTU will also use the occasion to offer prayers.

