General Secretary of the National Trade Union Center, Michael Anisette, says on Friday June 7thNATUC will hold on massive demonstration through the streets of Port- of- Spain, followed by a Workers’ Rally.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview on Monday, the trade unionist said the event will be used to highlight several matters such as amendment of Labour Legislation, respect for the Labour Movement, job and food security for all, settlement of all outstanding negotiations, an end to mass retrenchment, the implement of wages and salaries settlement and implementation of the pension plan.

Mr. Anisette said NATUC is still in support of the social dialogue process with the collaboration of government, labour and business representatives.