Traffic Disruptions At Beetham and Maracas Bay Area, This Weekend.

The Ministry of Works and Transport is advising the public that there will be a temporary traffic disruption between the NP Flyover on the Beetham Highway and South Quay on Wrightson Road, from Friday at 9PM to Sunday 23rd September at 6PM.

It says this has become necessary in order to facilitate the placement of the Sea Lots Pedestrian Overpass superstructure.

In a media release the Ministry explained that this section of the Beetham Highway will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic during this period in order to facilitate the timely completion of these works.

It noted that during this period, motorists are advised to utilize one of the alternative routes provided.

The Ministry is also is advising the public that there will be a temporary traffic disruption along the North Coast Road in the vicinity of the 11km mark.

This has become necessary to facilitate the erection of a Bailey bridge to maintain access to and from Maracas Bay and environs in response to the Landslip that recently occurred.

Work will commence today, Friday, at 6pm to 6pm on Sunday.

The release noted that it is important to note that the North Coast Road remains OPEN; however motorists are to expect some traffic delays.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

