Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Port-of-Spain, Today. Law Term Opens Amid Inclement Weather.

Traffic restrictions are in place for the formal opening of the 2018-2019 Law Term of the Supreme Court of Judicature today.

The restrictions are in effect till 2 pm.

Parking is prohibited on a number of streets, while others will be closed for the duration of the period.

Drivers of motor vehicles are prohibited from parking on:

(a) St. Vincent Street, between Duke Street and Independence Square North; (b) Sackville Street, between Richmond Street and St. Vincent Street; (c) Abercromby Street, between Independence Square North and Park Street; (d) Knox Street, between St. Vincent Street and Frederick Street; (e) Edward Street, between Independence Square North and Park Street; (f) Hart Street; (g) Duke Street, between Frederick Street and Edward Street; (h) Pembroke Street, between Knox Street and Park Street; (i) Henry Street, between Independence Square North and Park Street; (j) Queen Street, between Frederick Street and Edward Street; and (k) the Red House Grounds.

Drivers of motor vehicles belonging to the Police Service and the Defence Force may park on the eastern side of Edward Street, between Queen Street and Sackville Street.

And drivers of motor vehicles are not allowed to park on the grounds of the Red House.

Drivers of motor vehicles are not allowed to proceed from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on —

(a) St. Vincent Street between Duke Street and Queen Street; (b) Hart Street; (c) Abercromby Street between Independence Square North and Park Street; (d) Knox Street; and Pembroke Street.

From 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, drivers of motor vehicles proceeding —

(a) east along Sackville Street, will have to turn north onto Edward Street; (b) those travelling west along Duke Street, will have to turn south onto Frederick Street; and (c) and those proceeding south on St. Vincent Street, will have to turn west onto Duke Street.

Taxi drivers that ply-

(a) the St. Ann’s route from Hart Street, will operate from the northern side of Queen Street, between Frederick Street and St. Vincent Street. Port-of-Spain: and (b) the St. James route from Hart Street, shall operate from the western side of Henry Street, between Prince Street and Duke Street, Port-of-Spain

Vehicles found parked in contravention of this Order, may be removed and impounded by any member of the Police Service in accordance with section 108(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

