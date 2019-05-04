Chief Executive Officer of Radio Vision Limited, Paul Richards, says training of news journalists and retraining of experienced media practitioners is critical to ensure media standards are maintained.

He made the point while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Friday afternoon on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Mr. Richards said it is incumbent upon media owners and executives to put systems in place for continuous training, given the evolving nature of the sector.

Mr. Richards also had words of advice and support for the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago, which now has a new executive.