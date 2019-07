President of the Trinidad and Tobago Transgender Coalition, Brandy Rodriguez, says transgender people would like to be respected in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rodriguez made the comment while speaking with reporters at the 2nd Annual LGBT Pride Fair, Parade and Fun Day.

The event was held at the Nelson Mandela Park on Sunday.

Manager of the Pride Parade, Evet Chavez, told reporters the group is simply asking to be treated with respect.