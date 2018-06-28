Transport Commissioner Assuring Public There is Adequate Supply of Inspection Stickers.

Transport Commissioner, Wayne Richards, is assuring the public that an adequate amount of inspection stickers are available at the Port- of- Spain Licencing Office.

His comments come after an alleged notice circulating of social media on Wednesday claiming that there were no inspection stickers available at the Licencing Office in the Capital City.

Commissioner Richards spoke with reporters on the issue on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Transport says Private Vehicles with a manufactured date (not the date of registration) of five years or older are required to have their vehicles inspected at an Authorised Vehicle Testing Station every two years.

It explains owners of these private vehicles are required to pay a fee of Three Hundred Dollars.

In a media release the Ministry noted that owners of commercial vehicles are required to have their vehicles inspected annually at the Transport Division at the cost of Three Hundred Dollars.

The statement pointed out that Owners of Private and Commercial Vehicles are required to present and submit their Certified Copies of the Certificate of Registration and valid Certificate of Insurance to the Authorised Vehicle Testing Station to begin the inspection process.

