Acting Transport Commissioner Basdeo Gosine is urging persons who may be aware of garages fraudulently dispensing inspection certificates and stickers to report the matter.

There have been reports of persons paying money to obtain inspections stickers and certificates without actually getting the vehicle inspected.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr Gosine explained that officials are currently doing all they can, including undercover work, to ensure that this is not done.

He added that the licensing officers are also holding the garages to account if a vehicle appears to not be roadworthy but yet still has an inspection sticker or certificate.