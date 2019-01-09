President of the Inter isle Transportation Committee of Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Dianne Hadad, says the sister isle is in urgent need of a huge injection of foreign direct investment.

She believes this can serve to jump start the economy in the sister-isle which she claims is struggling due to persistent challenges with transportation between Port of Spain and Scarborough.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon the entrepreneur also gave her views on the proposed Sandals project.

This in light of the Prime Minister’s statement that the project may be in jeopardy, as a result of negative publicity.

She also recounted some of the proposals that have been submitted in the past to help boost economic activity on the island.