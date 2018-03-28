Transport Minister Clears the Air on Fire Situation Aboard Water Taxi Yesterday.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) / Water Taxi Service is advising today that a fire occurred yesterday onboard the H.S.C. Trini Flash en route to Port of Spain, Trinidad from Scarborough, Tobago.

The fire was located in the ceiling of the engine room on the vessel’s starboard side and according to a release was successfully contained.

The water in the engine room was a result of firefighting activity and it was promptly pumped out. Neither fire, smoke nor water extended into the passenger accommodation area.

All sixty-three (63) passengers and customer service representatives (CSRs) are safe.

In accordance with the vessel’s safety procedures, all passengers were transferred to the M.V. Cabo Star, which was in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan sought to clarify what transpired on the vessel.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, the Minister said that all the passengers would be accommodated by an existing agreement between NIDCO and Caribbean Airlines.

Crew members piloted the H.S.C. Trini Flash into Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas on its own power, where further investigations will be conducted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

