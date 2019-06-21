Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the sea bridge woes are over.

So much so that Minister Sinanan revealed during television interviews on Friday that the Government is now considering a novel idea aimed at using the fast ferries to ease the traffic congestion on the nation’s highways.

Minister Sinanan explained that while there are now three fast ferries available, the most likely scenario is that only 2 will be operating on the sea bridge at a time.

He added that having three boats will allow for uninterrupted service during maintenance, dry docking or to bolster the service during peak periods.

The Transport Minister also revealed that commuters with vehicles may soon be able to use the ferries to travel between Port of Spain and San Fernando.

Minister Sinanan also addressed concerns over the cost of operating the sea bridge.

The new ferry is set to cost the Government just over $260 000 per day.

Minister Sinanan expects that the Jean de La Valette should make its maiden voyage between both islands soon.