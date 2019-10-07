The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says his Ministry has definite plans for whatever allocation it receives in this year’s Budget Presentation.

Speaking with News Power Now’s Gregory McBurnie on location at the Waterfront this morning he revealed that in 2015 the Government did put out a manifesto, which became Government policy, embedded in that are several projects that the Government felt that the country needed at this time to ensure that it did have growth.

He also commented on public transportation and plans by the Ministry to treat with issues affecting it.

He also articulated plans to ensure that public transport is outfitted with CNG.