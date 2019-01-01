The Ministry of Works and Transport is seeking to clarify what it describes as inaccurate information that has been circulating in the public domain as it pertains to the inspection of motor vehicles/motorcycles.

In a media release this afternoon, it pointed out that in the instance where a valid inspection sticker is not affixed to the front windshield of the motor vehicle or a conspicuous place at the front of a motorcycle but the vehicle/motorcycle has successfully passed the inspection process, the driver in question will not be prosecuted by a law enforcement officer, if at the material time the driver is in possession of the valid Certificate of Inspection with the receipt of payment attached.

The Ministry said members of the general public are advised that the five month moratorium which was granted on the inspection of motor vehicles/motorcycles will end today.