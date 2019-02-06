The Ministry of Works and Transport has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the passengers who were involved in the fatal road traffic accident on the Uriah Butler Highway near Charlieville, on Tuesday.

In a media release on Tuesday the Ministry said it is also greatly concerned for the many passengers that have been seriously injured in this incident.

It noted that it is very unfortunate that once again, Trinidad and Tobago has lost precious lives on our roadways.

The Ministry explained that the responsibility of safe driving is a serious issue that cannot be ignored.

It urged the general public to be vigilant, responsible when using the nation’s roadways.

The Ministry also thanked all road users for partnering with it to change our road culture towards the reduction in road fatalities to zero.