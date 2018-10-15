Transportation Costs Increasing? Bet You Didn’t Know Biking Burns 600 Calories An Hour. Maybe It’s Time to Buy A Bicycle!

So there’s now talk that the recent spike in Super fuel prices in Trinidad and Tobago could essentially lead to increased transportation fares in certain parts of the country. Well, we think it’s time to start thinking outside the box. Around the world, in major cities like New York and London, biking has made commuting so much easier for many. Both financially, and when it comes to lifestyle and health, biking has tremendous benefits.

Rush hour: You are 5-8mph faster than motorized vehicles:

In the UK’s major cities, commuting by bike gets cyclists to their destinations in half the time of other road users. The same can be assumed for cities like Port of Spain and boroughs like Chaguanas where heavy traffic congestion is experienced during peak hours.

Saves the planet and forests:

One car can take up the space big enough for 20 bicycles. Only 5% of the energy and materials used to build a car is all it takes to build an entire bike. Also less rubber is involved which prevents the clearing of forests for rubber plantation.

Cycling can burn 600 calories an hour:

The efﬁciency in which the body burns calories and fat is not only raised during a ride, but for several hours afterwards. Even after cycling for 30 minutes, you’ll burn a higher amount of calories for a few hours after you stop.

You live longer:

If you cycle regularly your fitness level is 10 years younger. And, as a study recently revealed you are 40% less likely to die early. Biking a few times a week reduces blood pressure and stress while increasing your energy and elevating your overall mood.

Cycling does amazing things. It is beneficial to our health and well-being and it will get you to work quicker than your colleagues who are driving. With so many positive and inspiring facts, it’s no doubt that cycling is efficiently better, not just for us but for our environment.

SOURCE: BikeCitizens.net

