Tribute Pours in For Dr. Morgan Job. Former Economist is Fondly Remembered as One Who Embraced All.

Condolences continue to pour in today to family and friends of Dr. Morgan Job following his passing yesterday. Dr. Job was a well known Economist, Writer, Radio personality and former Member of Parliament. Dr. Job died, having lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He died at the Port- of- Spain general Hospital, as a campaign launched by his relatives to raise funds for his medical attention was slowly getting along.

He was an economist who taught at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine and also a fierce critic of what he said was the culture of racism and clientilism which fuelled politics in the country. He also served as a member of cabinet.

Dr Job had been a host on a programme on the now defunct Prime 106FM, the Ideas Exchange, part of the newly formed Caribbean Communications Network, involving TV6 and the Express.

Later he co-hosted TV6s’ Morning Edition.

Former CCN Chairman Ken Gordon, lamenting the death of Dr. Job, said he remembers him with fondness, explaining that he had a long and enjoyable relationship with him.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning Mr. Gordon said he was greatly misunderstood, however he ultimately earned the respect of many.

Also sharing his sentiments on Dr Job’s life and contributions, Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin told us this morning that he was heartbroken when he found out about his illness.

He described him as a man who lived by his ideals and his convictions and believed that he could brighten any corner where he resided.

Pastor Dottin divulged that he also had his spiritual convictions which he lived by. He said, however, Dr Job was undervalued by the society in general

Head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Sat Maharj said despite their disagreements, Dr Job was a man he held in high regard.

He acknowledged that while Dr. Job was often controversial, that was only because he was a thinker.

Mr Maharaj explained that contrary to what some people thought, Dr. Job always embraced all people, races and religions.

Political Analyst and retired Lecturer Dr. Wynford James, recounted his memory of a younger Dr. Job growing up in Tobago.

Tributes also poured in from listeners who all expressed appreciation for the views he shared on a weekly basis.

Many commended him for his humility, self-assuredness in his beliefs and his drive to educate listeners on a variety of topics

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

