Tributes Pour In For Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore. Wake Announced for North and South Trinidad.

Condolences continue to pour in from all over the world following the death of steelpan arranger, composer and ace pannist Ken “Professor” Philmore. Philmore died at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday morning.

He is said to have succumbed to severe internal injuries suffered in a crash on the Republic Day holiday.

58-year-old Philmore was driving his Toyota Hilux vehicle north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he picked up a skid near Claxton Bay at around 8.45am.

The vehicle flipped several times and Philmore was thrown out of the cabin.

He passed away at around 9.30am on Sunday.

Philmore began his steelpan career with Hatters and then moved to Fonclaire, where he settled in 1981.

In 1988, he appeared with international artistes Tina Turner and Lionel Hampton in New York. He was honoured by Pan Trinbago as one of the most promising arrangers.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning his wife Sophia Philmore said that she received an overwhelming outpouring of love from persons all over the world including places like Bahrain and France.

She said that 1st wake for the late pannist will be at the Newtown Playboys Panyard on Monday and on Tuesday, it will be at Fonclaire in South.

She also revealed that Funeral arrangements will be determined today, however she stated that it will be held down in the Southlands.

Power 102FM joins the nation in extending condolences to the family of Ken “Professor” Philmore.

