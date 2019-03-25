The Opposition United National Congress is calling on Minister Moses and the Government to clarify its position on the Venezuela issue.

This after it was revealed that Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dennis Moses is among a group of CARICOM officials who this weekend, met with Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido.

The meeting was revealed after a picture posted to Mr. Guaido’s official Twitter account showed him meeting with the officials via video conference.

The picture was captioned, “Today we participate for the first time in a meeting with Caricom and Caribbean countries where we express our vision of the crisis in Venezuela and our way forward.”

The caption went on to add that, “In the new Venezuela we will have the best relationship with the Caribbean for the benefit of our region”

Minister Moses has been fairly tightlipped on the outcome of the meeting

However, CARICOM has released a statement on the matter in which it said that the meeting “provided a greater understanding of Mr. Guaido’s views and perspectives on how to move forward in the search for peaceful solutions, as well as his willingness to take part in meaningful discussions.”

Speaking with News Power Now, Public Relations Officer for the UNC, Anita Haynes, claimed that the Government had initially dismissed any notion of meeting with the Venezuelan opposition.

She is calling for clarity from the Government on its position as she accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister Moses of seemingly flip-flopping on their position and their stance of non-interference.