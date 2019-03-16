Following today’s deadly attacks in New Zealand the Office of the Prime Minister says it is with shock and horror that the people of Trinidad and Tobago received the sad news of the unspeakable tragedy that has been unleashed on the Muslim community and the entire nation.

In a media release the OPM explained that in this period of grief the people of Trinidad and Tobago, who live by the doctrine that every creed and race have an equal place in our nation, unreservedly condemn all words and deeds from whatsoever source, that would have the effect of initiating, encouraging or sustaining hatred in any and all its manifestations.

The release added it trust that the people of New Zealand will find the strength to overcome this tragedy as they stand firm on their principles of nurturing a peaceful and humanitarian nation.