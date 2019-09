Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to the United States, Penelope Beckles this morning rang the NASDAQ exchange bell. The Prime Minister, speaking on the podium, highlighted a number of the country’s resources, among them Chocolate, petrochemicals and culture.

Dr. Rowley and his entourage from T&T have been in the United States since Sunday where the UN General Assembly is taking place.