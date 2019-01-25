Communications Minister, Stuart Young, says if asked, this country is ready to play the role of mediator with respect to the ongoing tense political situation in Venezuela.

On Wednesday media reports stated United States President, Donald Trump, said he recognized Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó as interim President.

The announcement came minutes after the 35-year-old declared himself acting leader in Caracas.

A number of South American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Peru, have also recognized Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

It comes amid mass protests against President Nicolás Maduro who has overseen years of economic free fall.

Mr. Maduro was sworn in for a second term earlier this month, after a vote marred by an opposition boycott and widespread claims of vote-rigging.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon, Minister Young said this country will not intervene in Venezuela’s internal conflict.

Minister Young also responded to a question posed to him by a reporter concerning what is the status of gas deals entered into with Venezuela in light of the tense economic situation.