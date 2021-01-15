Trinidad and Tobago Records Another Covid-19 Death.

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, pushing the total number of fatalities recorded locally to 130.

According to the Ministry of Health’s daily clinical update, the latest victim was an elderly female with co-morbidities. In addition, 15 persons have recently tested positive for COVID-19 – two of whom are from Tobago. Their samples were sent for testing between January 11 and 13.

Meanwhile, nobody has been discharged from public health facilities, however, there have been five recovered community cases.

As of Thursday, positive cases stand at 7,320 with recoveries at 6,896.

There are 294 active cases of the viral respiratory illness.

Hospitalizations are currently at 32 – two individuals are in ICU – 17 in step-down facilities, 225 in state quarantine and 230 in self-isolation.