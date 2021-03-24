Advertisement

Trinidad and Tobago to Receive Vaccines from India and China.

Mar 24, 2021 | 0 comments

Subsequent to official correspondence from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to the Prime Minister of India, the Government of India has today officially informed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago that 40,000 doses of WHO-approved Astra Zeneca vaccines have now been approved for donation to Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally the People’s Republic of China has offered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to support and safeguard the health of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement today, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, “the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has graciously accepted this generous offer of the Sinopharm vaccine as we anxiously await WHO approval.”

Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley has expressed his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping for their generosity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The PM’s statement explained that all relevant arrangements are being made for the shipment of the vaccines to Port of Spain.

