Trinidad and Tobago’s Economic Slump Nears End, Says Imbert.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is today predicting that the slump in the country’s economy is coming to an end.

He delivered the good news in his mid-year review for fiscal 2018, in a 55-minute presentation just completed in the House of Representatives.

Minister Imbert explained that Trinidad and Tobago can expect to see growth as early as this year.

The Minister added that while the energy sector is seeing some recovery, the non energy sectors are also playing a significant role in the economic recovery process.

He also said that the country’s inflation rate has hit record lows.

Despite the good news, Minister Imbert cautioned against the generally held belief that  increased  oil prices translates automatically into more increased revenues

He then said that  the Government is considering a switch to a floating gas price at the pumps for consumers, by the end of the year.

