Trinidad and Tobago’s Foreign Affairs Minister Disturbed by US Affairs.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amery Browne says he was sad and disturbed to witness the scenes of chaos and near-insurrection in Washington DC on Wednesday.

In a media statement, Minister Browne said he has been in touch with T&T’s Embassy staff in that city, and has encouraged the Ambassador and the entire team to stay safe and off the streets. He said the Prime Minister has been monitoring the situation very closely and he is being kept abreast of all relevant developments.

Minister Browne noted the absolute breakdown in law and order in the US capital city, and what he coined the disgraceful attacks on the transition of power following their Presidential Election, citing it for a cause for deep concern and sobriety.

The Minister says he hopes good order will soon prevail, and that the people of the United States would emerge from this crisis as a more peaceful, lawful, tolerant, and democratic society.