The murder toll continues to rise with the 67th murder recorded in 43 days.

56 year old Leopold Adams, was gunned down on Tuesday morning at his home at Block 8 in John John, Laventille.

Residents reported hearing gunshots around 4:30 am and contacted police.

Police responded and discovered Adams’ body in a drain near the building.

He had been shot more than 25 times, according to reports.

Adams was known as ‘soup man’ as he sold corn soup in the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Investigations are continuing.