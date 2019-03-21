Trinidad and Tobago has been snubbed by US President Donald Trump who issued an invitation to 5 Caribbean nations to discuss several issues surrounding China and Venezuela.

President Trump has invited the leaders of the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia to his Florida resort on Friday.

According to statement from the White House, Chinese “predatory economic practices” and the crisis in Venezuela security cooperation and potential opportunities for energy investment are among the issues to be discussed.

Trinidad and Tobago’s snub is apparent given its proximity to Venezuela, China’s investment locally, it leading role as an energy provider and the security issues being faced on the sea borders and at home.

However, Trinidad and Tobago’s stance, particularly on the foreign policy matters, differs massively from that of the US.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been one of the most vociferous opponents of interference in the Venezuela crisis while President Trump has put forward thinly veiled threats of US military intervention in Venezuela.

This country also has several arrangements with the Chinese Government regarding loans and infrastructural development projects in direct contrast to the US’s warning about accepting Chinese investment.