Trinidad & Tobago’s Government Spending Among Most Wasteful In The Region, Says The Inter-American Development Bank.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Government spending is among the most wasteful in Latin America and the Caribbean, a new Inter-American Development Bank study has shown.

The IDB study, “Better Spending for Better Lives: How Latin America and the Caribbean Can Do More with Less”, came out on September 26, mere days before T&T’s 2019 national budget was read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

The IDB described its study as “a landmark analysis of government spending in Latin America and the Caribbean which revealed widespread waste and inefficiencies that could be as large as US$220 billion a year, or 4.4 per cent of the region’s gross domestic product, showing there is ample room to improve basic services without necessarily spending more resources”.

