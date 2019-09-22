The Tobago Emergency Management Agency, (TEMA) is reporting that the Plymouth Jetty has broken and seven vessels have sank.

Tropical storm Karen is expected to deliver high speed winds and heavy rainfall that will affect Trinidad and Tobago. According to TEMA, fallen trees in the area of Wheeler Drive in Plymouth and Bamboo Gulley have resulted in the complete blockage of streets. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes and proceed with caution.

There are also reports that a family of four is trapped inside their Rockly Vale home. Emergency responders are attempting to address the situation despite being blocked by a fallen tree in Concordia. TEMA also issued a report indicating that the roads to Mason Hall are currently inaccessible by car. As such motorists are advised to exercise caution and utilize alternate routes.

Additionally, there are reports that a roof was blown off at Roxborough and a river has burst its bank at Spring Garden Orange Hill Road where a house has been threatened.

Stay tuned to Power102FM Digital for further updates and remember to secure life and limb by taking all necessary precautions amid these possibly life threatening weather conditions.

See submitted video content of Sandy River in Tobago, below.