Tropical Storm Kirk Downgraded but T&T Still In Possible Tropical Wave Path.

Tropical Storm Kirk, which was predicted to affect Trinidad and Tobago has been has been downgraded.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that Kirk no longer has a closed circulation and all advisories are being discontinued.

However, this country still remains in the possible path of what is now being called a tropical wave.

As a result, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, citizens can expect some adverse weather activity this week.

The Met Office yesterday issued an Adverse Weather Alert as it predicts showers and thunderstorms are expected today.

According to the Met office, atmospheric conditions are expected to produce periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Cloudiness would increase by midday with showers occurring in varying localities and thunderstorms in few areas during the afternoon which may result in gusty winds, street and flash flooding.

It added that Landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.

Some improvement is expected by evening with few showery spells occurring in the night.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate with waves up to 2.0m in open waters and less than 1.0m in shltd areas

The forecast maximum temperature for today is 31℃ .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

