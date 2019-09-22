The Tropical Storm Warning has been lifted for Trinidad and Tobago.

A number of areas have been affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Karen. In Upper Santa Cruz, an area known as Hololo Road, has seen a hilly roadway, devastated by the volume of water experienced earlier.

A senior citizen who is unable to walk, and her diabetic husband are said to be stranded in their home at this time- this after their home was flooded. “I’ve lived here for 26 years and I’ve never experienced this,” said the elderly gentleman to Power102FM Digital.

Here is a look at some of the damage, making the roadway impassable to vehicles.