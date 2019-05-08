Chairman of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago, Robert Mayers, says the company is remaining optimistic that its restructuring efforts will result in financial growth in the future.

He gave the prediction after appearing before a Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises recently.

Mr Mayers was questioned on the matter by JSC member, Wade Mark.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Traditional Service, Carol David, revealed in addition to the retrenchment exercise carried out last year there was an assessment of employees.