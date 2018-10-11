TSTT Workers Get Set To Hold A Vigil Outside The Company’s Head Office.

The Communications Workers’ Union is set to hold a candlelight vigil outside the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad &Tobago’s head office on Edward Street, Port-of-Spain, this evening.

This, they say, is to counteract what has been labelled as a “dark cloud” now hanging over the company.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Secretary General of the CWU, Clyde Elder said that all Fibre Optics TSTT customers will now be transferred to a company called Amplia.

Amplia Communications (formerly Massy Communications) is a wholly owned subsidiary of TSTT.

This move Elder said is a direct violation of the union’s agreement with TSTT.

The CWU invited members to attend a protest action from 4 pm to 6 pm and then a candlelight vigil just after from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Elder said he would also indicate then, the union’s next plan of action.

On Monday, the T&T Guardian reported that over a thousand workers could be facing the axe when the company rebrands itself by November 1st.

